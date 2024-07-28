Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made his first major campaign visit since his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, became the likely Democratic nominee last week.

Emhoff visited the Hmong Wausau Festival on Saturday, participating in a ceremony before addressing the crowd about the election.

Doug Emhoff said "Hello" to Wisconsin in his first major campaign event since President Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race on Sunday.

His wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to be the Democratic nominee after picking up key endorsements. That includes from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

"Lets get to work and earn this nomination and we need to unite our party, unite our country and move us forward," Emhoff said.

Emhoff is now on the campaign trail as the husband of a presidential candidate. He found out about Mr. Biden dropping out while meeting friends for coffee in Los Angeles.

"We all witnessed a stunning act of patriotism by our great president, Joe Biden," Emhoff expressed.

The second gentleman started off his day at the Seventh Annual Hmong Wausau Festival. He took part in a ceremony with a balloon release before watching a dance from Hmong Americans, many of whom immigrated to the U.S. after fighting alongside American troops in the Vietnam War.

Emhoff also went to speak to Democrats in nearby Stevens Point. Second Gentleman Emhoff gave a speech Saturday and he talked about his wife's vision for America, if she wins. That includes environmental protections, access to healthcare and ending hate in this country.

"Here at home, I've been focused on fighting hate. Hate of all kinds, including hate against Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders," Emhoff remarked.

Hate crimes, particularly against those groups, are up in recent years, according to the FBI. Emhoff says a Harris administration will work to bring those number down.

"It's a future where everyone has a place. It's an America for everyone, not just some of us," Emhoff spoke.

Emhoff contrasted Harris with Republican nominee Donald Trump. He says he first bonded with Harris over having "a hatred of people who picked on other people."

With 100 days until the election, Emhoff will keep on with his message: Vote for Kamala.

"So, if you believe in a future in a country that values everyone, that values freedom, our rights and moving forward, then took a look at voting for my wife, Kamala Harris," Emhoff shared.

Emhoff encouraged Hmong Americans to vote for Harris in the upcoming election. They're the largest Asian American ethnic group in Wisconsin with nearly 60,000 people.

With the race looking tight in Wisconsin, every vote is going to matter to determine who will win the Badger State and maybe the election.