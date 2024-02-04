President Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden won an early, decisive victory in South Carolina's primary on Saturday.

The president won his first official 2024 race and it marks the first time South Carolina held the first-in-the-nation primary for Democrats.

NBC News projected that Biden also received all 55 of the state's delegates.

Representative Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson were the only other major Democratic presidential candidates. However, neither received the needed 15% of the vote statewide or in any congressional district.

The South Carolina Democratic Party held a watch party at the state fairgrounds in Columbia. It was attended by Congressman Jim Clyburn, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and other officials.

President Biden also took a moment to address voters via phone and he was meet with a chant of "four more years."

All eyes will be on Nevada next as the state will hold its Democratic primary on Tuesday, February 6.