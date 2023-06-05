Former VP Mike Pence files paperwork to run for President

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday to run for the presidency.

Pence is expected to formally kick off his campaign wednesday with a video as well as an event in Des Moines, Iowa.

This sets up a showdown with Former President Donald Trump about two years after their term in the White House came to an end.

While Vice President, Pence was a loyal supporter of Trump, but on January 6, Trump supporters, urged on by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol, chanting, "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence, his family, and his staff had to flee for their own safety.

Pence has called the former President's actions that day dangerous, but still applauds what he calls the accomplishments of the Trump administration.