South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announces presidental bid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Tim Scott is declaring his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Speaking at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University, the South Carolina lawmaker said he wants to keep the rungs of the ladder that helped him climb to his position sturdy.

The Black Senator said his family "went from cotton to Congress" in his grandfather's lifetime, showing how he's proof the U.S. is the land of opportunity, rather than oppression.

"[My grandfather] lived long enough to watch his grandson pick out a seat in Congress. That's the evolution of the country we live in," Scott declared.

Scott blames Biden's America for undervaluing "patriotism and faith," saying more people than ever are pessimistic about the future, and accuses the "radical left" of promoting a "culture of grievance."

As the only Black Republican Senator in the chamber, and the only one this century, Scott is running on a platform of optimism and denial that the U.S. is a racist country, using himself as the example.

On top of that, Scott vowed to roll back critical race theory in schools, back up law enforcement and crack down on crime, and build a wall at the southern border to keep out drug cartels.