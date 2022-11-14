NV Senator Cortez Masto delivers victory remarks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBC) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto met with the Las Vegas community on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after winning re-election to the U.S. Senate.

The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, after a close race.

"Thank you Nevada. Thank you!"

Not wasting any time, Senator Cortez Masto giving a victory speech in Las Vegas on Sunday after declaring victory on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Overall, the final batch of votes from Clark and Washoe counties delivered her a second term as Nevada Senator.

"We've known this was going to be a tough campaign, but I'm a Nevadan. I know what it takes to deliver for my home state"

Somos PAC

Speaking to an energetic crowd of union workers, the re-elected Senator lauded her past accomplishments in the Senate including protecting the Affordable Care Act, while promising to fight for women's choice.

"When Republicans try to force through a federal abortion ban, I'm going to stop them."

The Senator then attending a victory celebration with the Latino community, hosted by the Somos PAC.

Somos PAC is a Latino led organization that spent over $37 million this election cycle to boost candidates like Cortez Masto.

"It was her Latino community who helped her get elected. And it's her Latino community who is celebrating her," Cecia Alvarado, Exec. Director of Somos PAC - Nevada, spoke.

It's too early for the full data, but making up 20 percent of the Nevada electorate.

However, the data did expect the Latino community could swing the election one way or another.

"And it's great to be able to continue to be a part of it, and represent it," Cortez Masto then added.

Future goals

The Senator then spoke one on one, laid out her second term goals: including mental health, infrastructure, climate, and more.

"I can tell you what's important for Nevada is continuing to lower housing costs to make sure that we have affordable housing for so many working families out there and taking care of our seniors."

And as of Sunday, her opponent Adam Laxalt's team remains quiet.