San Luis Primary Elections looking to fill one mayoral seat, 3 council seats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elections are well underway in San Luis, Ariz. as the race for one mayoral and three city council seats are waiting to be filled.

The one voting center in San Luis is at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center where many locals have been rolling in and out to cast their vote.

Voters were actually doing a full circle around the area to meet with candidates hanging out at Joe Orduno Park all day.

It was a slow turnout earlier in the day, but now that it’s after 5 o'clock, the voter line was growing inside the center as people came after work.

A city council candidate Javier Vargas has a message for voters on this big day.

“Come to vote, that we’re gonna be here till 7 o’clock. They’re invited to come and make the change that San Luis, Arizona needs," said Vargas.

Incumbent San Luis mayor, Gerardo Sanchez says, "It's very important people understand your decision right now makes a big difference, especially in the city of San Luis."

Mayor Sanchez is running against previous mayor of San Luis, Nieves Riedel. So, whoever wins the mayoral seat will once again serve as mayor.

Nine candidates are competing for three seats, the top six will advance to the general unless any get 50% plus one of the votes.

The candidates for the three open city council seats are:

Mario Buchanan Jr. (Incumbent)

Maria Cecilia Cruz

Tadeo Azael De La Hoya

Nydia Mendenhall

Jose Ponce (Incumbent)

Jarmy Rodriguez (Write-In Candidate)

Lizeth Servin

Genaro Soto

Javier Vargas

Cesar Zepeda

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center which is the designated voting center in San Luis closed at 7 p.m. and voters were still waiting in line inside the building.

This article will be updated with the latest early results from San Luis as well as candidate reactions, but you can keep up with the races here.