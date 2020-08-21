Delegates being to arrive for Republican National Convention

Decision 2020

Enthusiasm high ahead of scaled-down event - Hunter Saenz reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - With an intercom welcome from Charlotte's mayor, some 100 delegates arrived Thursday ahead of the Republican National Convention.

"It seems like it's been forever. We've been talking about this forever. but it's so good to be in Charlotte. It's one of my favorite cities." said Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan.

Lathan admits, the convention will be different. Still, for her and Las Vegas. City Council Member and delegate Michelle Fiore, there's only one mission.

"I truly believe in my heart and soul, we've got this. President Trump is going to have four more years." said Fiore.

As the delegates begin to show up, new details about the convention are coming out. It will include a significant virtual platform. Speakers will include:

First Lady Melania Trump - Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence - Wednesday

President Donald Trump acceptance speech - Thursday.

"It's an event. But what's more important is this is a process in the democracy of our nation." said Lathan.

The RNC does not plan to stage any speeches in Charlotte, but South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former governor Nikki Haley will share their thoughts. Nightly themes range from "Land of Heroes" to "Land of Greatness." The president hopes to inspire voters for a "Great American Comeback."

His delegates are already sold.

"Masks on, down to business. We can party after November 3rd." said Nevada delegate Fiore.

Most of the delegates will show up on Saturday. Official business starts Sunday, with the roll call vote scheduled for Monday.