Second suspect arrested in fatal crash that killed young woman on 88th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police say a second suspect is now behind bars tied to a fatal crash that killed a young woman.

Police say they gathered enough evidence with the help of Arizona Western College to arrest an 18-year-old suspect.

He's facing several charges including second degree murder.

He's in custody at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $100 thousand and will be back in court on Thursday.

Police say he was in a separate vehicle racing on the night 18-year-old Ashley Lopez was killed in a car crash.

The driver of the vehicle she was in, 18-year-old Hugo Pinon, is out of custody, but he's also facing multiple charges including second degree murder, racing and reckless driving.