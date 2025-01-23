18-year-old woman identified in fatal Yuma rollover crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has given an update regarding a rollover crash where a woman was ejected.

At about 11:27 a.m. on January 19, 2025, officers were called about a rollover crash at W. County 88th Street and Avenue 1E, which had an 18-year-old woman passenger ejected and taken to Onvida Health where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger was identified as Ashley Lopez.

The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old man. He was arrested on January 22, 2025 on multiple charges, including 2nd degree murder, DV manslaughter, endangerment, and exhibition of speed.