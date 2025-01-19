Skip to Content
Crashes

One dead, one injured in rollover crash

today at 2:34 PM
Published 2:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and one person injured.

In a press release, the crash happened Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of W. 88th Street (County 18th Street) and Avenue 1E.

YPD says an 18-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger southbound on Avenue 1E when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, with the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, being ejected.

YPD then says both the driver and passenger were taken to Onvida Helath, where the 18-year-old woman was later pronounced dead while the 18-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

While speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, YPD says the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samuel Kirk

