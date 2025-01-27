Young man charged in rollover crash that killed a young woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man allegedly involved in a vehicle rollover crash that killed a young woman was formally charged Monday.

The crash took the life of 18-year-old Ashley Lopez. Lopez was ejected from the vehicle and later died after being taken to Onvida Health.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 19 on 88th Street (County 18th Street) and Avenue 1E.

The young man now faces multiple felonies, including second degree murder, as well as many misdemeanors.

"Count 3, racing on highways, a class 1 misdemeanor. Class 4 reckless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor," said Judge Gregory Stewart of the Yuma County Superior Court.

The young man posted bond and is scheduled to be back in court in February for a preliminary hearing.