Two people dead following two separate crashes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a motorcyclist died after being hit by a man driving a Ford F-450 on August 5.

The crash happened on Interstate 8 (I-8), about 15 minutes west of El Centro, and CHP says the 37-year-old victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In addition, a 55-year-old woman also died following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning at intersection in the El Centro area.

CHP says a 62-year-old Brawley man was driving a the semi, and the woman was taken to Desert Regional Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Both crashes are still under investigation, but CHP says impairment did not factor in both crashes respectively.