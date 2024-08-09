Motorcyclist dead after crash on Interstate 8 near Dunaway Road

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcyclist died after sustaining fatal injuries from a crash with a truck, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP says a 37-year-old man from Ramona, CA was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson on Interstate 8 near Dunaway Road in the early morning of August 5.

A 51-year-old man driving a Ford F450 was on the same road driving westbound.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford 450 didn't acknowledge the motorcyclist and struck it.

The 37-year-old man was wearing a helmet but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to CHP.