Motorcyclist dead after crash on Interstate 8 near Dunaway Road
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcyclist died after sustaining fatal injuries from a crash with a truck, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP).
CHP says a 37-year-old man from Ramona, CA was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson on Interstate 8 near Dunaway Road in the early morning of August 5.
A 51-year-old man driving a Ford F450 was on the same road driving westbound.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford 450 didn't acknowledge the motorcyclist and struck it.
The 37-year-old man was wearing a helmet but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to CHP.