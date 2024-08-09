Skip to Content
Woman dead after semi-truck crash on La Brucherie Road

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman died after succumbing to her injuries following a crash in the El Centro area, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At about 9:15 a.m. on August 7, a 55-year-old El Centro woman was driving a Nissan Rogue on La Brucherie Road near Wahl Road.

A 62-year-old Brawley man driving a truck tractor was on Wahl Road approaching La Brucherie.

Both drivers crashed at the intersection for reasons still under investigation.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Desert Regional Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to CHP.

