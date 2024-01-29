Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said one person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The crash happened on Sunday evening on southbound US 95 at milepost 30 near Yuma.

DPS said a motorcycle was driving southbound in the second lane at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle then hit a pickup in the second lane.

DPS said the vehicle had just pulled out from a residence and entered the roadway into the second lane when it was hit.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, the driver of the pickup got minor injuries and was alone in the vehicle.

DPS also said the driver was impaired during the crash and was booked into jail.