Yuma man dead after rollover crash in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol says one Yuma man is dead after crashing in Pine Valley, California.

The crash happened Wednesday morning.

Officers said the 61-year-old man was in a Grey Chrysler 200 eastbound on Interstate 8.

They say he was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control in the rain.

He veered right and rolled over several times.

The impact was so intense he was thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Officers are investigating what may have caused the crash.