today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:37 PM

The price of love costs 40% more than 10 years ago

(CNN) - Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet as dating costs more than ever!

The match "Singles in America" report out this week.

The report says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

No surprise here as inflation is the main culprit.

Not only that, the added cost isn't just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners.

Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

