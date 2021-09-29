Grab another cup of joe, because it’s National Coffee Day!

CNN - business/consumer

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN Newsource, KYMA) - The nation is celebrating America's favorite pick-me-up.

September 29th is National Coffee Day.



Coffee has reportedly been around since the 15th century, when Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it.

The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east, and later spread to Europe, Indonesia and the Americas.

Be sure to snag your free java on National Coffee Day; Starbucks customers who bring a clean reusable cup can receive a free cup of Pike Place brewed coffee.

Dunkin' is giving away one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD perks members.