News 11 Weather: More unsettled weather

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A more unsettled weather pattern will affect the region into midweek with light rain chances across south-central and eastern Arizona, but overall little if any rainfall is expected over the lower deserts.

Occasional breezy conditions, mainly during the daytime hours, can also be expected through Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain above normal through midweek with highs generally in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

High pressure will return later this week with skies becoming mostly clear and high temperatures closer to 80 degrees.