Weather Authority Insider Blog: Tracking a Bomb Cyclone and an Atmospheric River

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A large and unusually strong storm is impacting much of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. The system is being called a "bomb cyclone". A bomb cyclone is a classification a storm system earns if its pressure drops rapidly. If a (midlatitude) cyclone's pressure falls at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, it can be called a bomb cyclone.

Take a look at what this system look on our latest water vapor imagery.

Also, the large tail-like feature moving into Northern California and the Pacific Northwest is the Atmospheric River.

An Atmospheric River is a long, narrow band of water vapor in the atmosphere that can transport massive amounts of moisture. The way these form is over warm ocean waters, where evaporation from the ocean rises into the atmosphere. Strong winds then carry the water vapor through the atmosphere.

This powerful storm is known to bring extreme cold, heavy snow, and intense winds to areas throughout the U.S.

Those in the northwest and even in northern California could see life-threatening flooding with rain totals near 15-20 inches, now through the rest of the week.

I will continue to track this system and any potential impacts in the coming days. Stay tuned.