Look up! Catch the partial eclipse and September’s Supermoon on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A full moon and partial lunar eclipse will make an appearance on the same day this week.

What is a lunar and partial eclipse: A lunar eclipse happen when the earth aligns between the sun and moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface. However, during a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters Earth's shadow.

When is our best view: Yuma will get a view of the partial eclipse on Tuesday, September 17th around 6:40 p.m. until 9:47 p.m. This will last about 3 hours with a maximum view at 7:44 p.m.

Also, on Tuesday, September 17th, is the Full Harvest Supermoon! This occurs in September or October, depending on how close it is to the Autumnal Equinox.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon? It is called the harvest moon because of the bright moonlight to help farmers in the northern hemisphere gather crops late at night.

Why is it a supermoon? A supermoon is a bright full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The moon appears LARGER and BRIGHTER than a normal full moon.

The full Harvest Supermoon will be visible in the Desert Southwest on Tuesday, September 17th, around 7:34 p.m. with a full view through Wednesday September 18th.