FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to become on and off over the next week

By
January 11, 2024 3:44 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Strong gusts expected to continue soon along with increasing temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a quick moving storm system exits the region this evening, colder air will return to the region resulting in another widespread freeze Friday morning.

Thereafter, temperatures will steadily warm through the weekend rebounding back to near normal levels early next week.

Dry and tranquil conditions will return next week with further warming likely into an above normal category.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

