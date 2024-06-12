Tracking heat and breezy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure will hover over the Desert Southwest keeping our temperatures hotter than normal.

There's also an area of low pressure will be off toward the west, which will increase in winds starting the evening of June 12 through Thursday.

Gustier and strong winds will favor in Imperial County, but it will still be across the Desert Southwest with gusts between 20-30 MPH this evening and Thursday night.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for portions of Imperial County at 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday for the dangerously hot temperatures as highs will approach closer to 115 degrees.

Make sure we are practicing heat safety such as drinking plenty of water and staying in cool and air-conditioned buildings to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures will heat up with highs reaching over 110+ degrees for the weekend and then we will cool back down to around normal early next week.

Also, tracking more winds by Sunday.