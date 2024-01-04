Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even stronger gusts to hit the Desert Southwest soon

KYMA
By
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:30 PM

More gusts and cooler temperatures will be arriving over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a storm system departs the area, cooler air will result in below normal temperatures through the weekend.

Another storm system will impact the region on Sunday, delivering light precipitation with rain in the lower elevations and some accumulating snows across the higher terrain.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely across a large portion of the lower deserts early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content