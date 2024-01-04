FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even stronger gusts to hit the Desert Southwest soon

More gusts and cooler temperatures will be arriving over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a storm system departs the area, cooler air will result in below normal temperatures through the weekend.

Another storm system will impact the region on Sunday, delivering light precipitation with rain in the lower elevations and some accumulating snows across the higher terrain.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely across a large portion of the lower deserts early next week.