FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder temps coming along with strong winds

today at 3:16 PM
Published 3:25 PM

Temps may begin to feel more like winter, as gusty conditions will also hit the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A storm system will move across the area through tonight, delivering a band of light precipitation for much of the region.

Colder air behind the system will result in below normal temperatures starting on Thursday.

A second and even colder storm system will affect the region for Sunday, bringing additional lower elevation rains as well as some accumulating snows across the higher terrain.

Early morning freezing temperatures likely across a large portion of the lower deserts early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

