FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds to pick up over the next seven days

More cloud cover is likely on the way for the Desert Southwest, as nicer temperatures continue for the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cooler temperatures compared to the past several days will continue through tomorrow as a low pressure system moves across the state.

High pressure will build back in for the end of the week, pushing temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures by Saturday are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees across the lower deserts.

Dry conditions will persist through the rest of this week with a potentially more unsettled weather pattern developing next week.