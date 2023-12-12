FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant week ahead with some gusts for Yuma County

Temperatures will remain within the 70's for the Desert Southwest as some gusts arrive to the Yuma area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday’s before a slight cool down on Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through Arizona.

Most of the area will stay dry through at least the beginning of next week.

However, there may be enough moisture and lift to produce some light rain showers or wintry mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in far southeastern Gila County, any accumulations would be light.

Ridging will build back in for the end of the workweek and weekend causing afternoon high temperatures to go well above normal.