Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant week ahead with some gusts for Yuma County

KYMA
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:47 PM

Temperatures will remain within the 70's for the Desert Southwest as some gusts arrive to the Yuma area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday’s before a slight cool down on Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through Arizona.

Most of the area will stay dry through at least the beginning of next week.

However, there may be enough moisture and lift to produce some light rain showers or wintry mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in far southeastern Gila County, any accumulations would be light.

Ridging will build back in for the end of the workweek and weekend causing afternoon high temperatures to go well above normal.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content