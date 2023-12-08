FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps here to stay after stronger winds hit the area

As nicer conditions hit the Desert Southwest, less winds should also come, but not until after the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue their downtrend through Saturday as a trough and subsequent cold front push their way across the region.

Breezy to locally windy conditions can be expected late tonight through Saturday across the high terrain of SE California and south-central Arizona.

High pressure looks to build over the western U.S. by the end of the weekend, leading to a slight rebound in regional temperatures.