FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind likely on the way for Imperial County

today at 2:29 PM
Following a few days of calmer conditions, breezy days will likely increase now throughout the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cooling trend will begin today as a couple weak weather systems pass by just to the north of the region through early Saturday.

This will push daytime highs back to normal starting Friday while also bringing periods of breezy to locally windy conditions later Friday into Saturday.

Slightly warmer temperatures are likely to return by early next week as high pressure sets up just to our west while dry conditions persist across the region.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

