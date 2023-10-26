FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to remain consistently warm as winds could increase even further

Conditions will remain warm out as winds continue to look even stronger going into next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Highs in the mid to upper 80s can be expected on the lower deserts Friday. This will be followed by a cooling trend as a dry cold front approaches and then sweeps through the region.

Strong winds can be expected over southwest Arizona and southeast California Sunday with breezy to locally windy conditions across the forecast area on Monday and Tuesday.

The winds will also usher in very dry air from the north.

The coolest high temperature day will be Sunday with highs in the mid 70s over southwest Arizona and southeast California and low 80s over south-central Arizona.

The coolest morning will be Monday with lows in the 40s and 50s on the lower deserts and 30s to 40s over the higher terrain.

Temperatures slowly trend upward during the workweek over southwest Arizona and southeast California with little change over south-central Arizona.