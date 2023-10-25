FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to still hit the Desert Southwest as temps consistently hit 80’s
Temperatures will be mostly within the 80's range over the next week, as strong winds will also be hitting the area soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will prevail over the
next several days across the region.
Cooler temperatures possible over the weekend due to a toughing feature that is likely to cause an uptick in winds across the region over the weekend and into early next week.