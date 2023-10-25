Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to still hit the Desert Southwest as temps consistently hit 80’s

October 25, 2023 3:26 PM
Published 3:30 PM

Temperatures will be mostly within the 80's range over the next week, as strong winds will also be hitting the area soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will prevail over the
next several days across the region.

Cooler temperatures possible over the weekend due to a toughing feature that is likely to cause an uptick in winds across the region over the weekend and into early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

