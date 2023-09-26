Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big weekend cooldown coming as winds increase

today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:07 PM

Weekend temps in the Desert Southwest could get down the 80's, while winds pick up throughout the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure will persist across the region through mid week maintaining dry conditions and keeping high temperatures above normal.

The Phoenix area could even flirt with record highs today and Wednesday.

Late in the week, a large low pressure system will slowly move south toward the Desert Southwest forcing a noticeable cooling trend and a period of breezy to locally windy conditions.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

