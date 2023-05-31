Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More triple-digit conditions coming along with winds

2:55 PM
More hot days are coming as we go throughout the week, along with more winds hitting the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather disturbance moving across the region will bring gusty winds to the area through this evening. Most areas will see some gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Localized stronger winds will occur into southeast California, specifically western Imperial County, where some gusts to 50 mph will be likely.

Otherwise, the weather looks tranquil into early next week.

Temperatures will remain below normal the rest of this week before warming to near normal conditions this weekend into early next week.

Luis Lopez

