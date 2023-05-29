Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit temps to make return as strong winds hit the area

KYMA
By
New
Published 2:43 PM

Hot conditions are likely to return later in the week as strong winds come through the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with near to below normal temperatures will prevail through next weekend.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected during the afternoon/evenings through at least mid- week, with the strongest winds expected across portions of Imperial County.

As a couple of weather disturbances move across the Desert Southwest through the middle to latter half of the week, a cooling trend is anticipated with highs across most of the lower desert communities only topping out in the lower 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content