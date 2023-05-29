FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit temps to make return as strong winds hit the area
Hot conditions are likely to return later in the week as strong winds come through the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with near to below normal temperatures will prevail through next weekend.
Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected during the afternoon/evenings through at least mid- week, with the strongest winds expected across portions of Imperial County.
As a couple of weather disturbances move across the Desert Southwest through the middle to latter half of the week, a cooling trend is anticipated with highs across most of the lower desert communities only topping out in the lower 90s.