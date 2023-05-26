Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still avoiding triple-digit conditions as we head towards the holiday weekend

today at 3:49 PM
100 degree days will still be avoided for the weekend as winds will continue throughout next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and near normal temperatures will persist through the holiday weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions during the afternoon/evening will continue through today, with Wind Advisories again for SW Imperial County.

Another cooling trend to below normal expected during the middle portions of next week.

