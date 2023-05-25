FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds coming to the area as warm conditions remain

While temps remain in the 90's range, more winds are likely to affect the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A persistent dry weather pattern across the region will continue through this weekend.

Expect afternoon breeziness during this timeframe, with areas across SE CA seeing isolated pockets of windy conditions gusting in excess of 40 mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to remain around seasonal normals into next week.