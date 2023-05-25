Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 2:35 PM
Published 2:37 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds coming to the area as warm conditions remain

KYMA

While temps remain in the 90's range, more winds are likely to affect the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A persistent dry weather pattern across the region will continue through this weekend.

Expect afternoon breeziness during this timeframe, with areas across SE CA seeing isolated pockets of windy conditions gusting in excess of 40 mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to remain around seasonal normals into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content