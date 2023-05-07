FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to rise with breezy conditions

The warming trend will continue the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The warming temperatures will continue over the next couple days with the

warmest days falling on Monday and Tuesday when highs will be at or a couple degrees above normal.

Another dry weather system moving across the northern portion of our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Will at least deliver breezy to locally windy conditions Tuesday, and a brief cool down on Wednesday

before another warming trend sets in for late in the week.