Weather
By
May 7, 2023 3:28 PM
Published 3:35 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to rise with breezy conditions

The warming trend will continue the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The warming temperatures will continue over the next couple days with the

warmest days falling on Monday and Tuesday when highs will be at or a couple degrees above normal.

Another dry weather system moving across the northern portion of our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Will at least deliver breezy to locally windy conditions Tuesday, and a brief cool down on Wednesday

before another warming trend sets in for late in the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

