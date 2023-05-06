FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures and more winds coming to the area
A warm up will continue throughout the weekend and winds are also expected to continue
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue to prevail this weekend into early this coming week, while temperatures warm back to around normal readings by Monday. Daytime breeziness will also be quite common most days through the first half of next week. Another dry weather system mostly bypassing our region to the north Tuesday through Wednesday, will at least deliver stronger breezes and a brief cool down before another warming trend later next week into the following weekend.