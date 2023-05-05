FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential chance for 100 degree temps to come soon

As conditions remain warm and breezy in the area, the Desert Southwest could once again be seeing triple-digit temps soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A large area of low pressure system located over the Great Basin will continue to drift towards the north-northeast and weaken through the weekend.

Gusty winds will continue to linger through Saturday, with the strongest across portions of Imperial County.

A warming trend will also occur through early next week with temperatures gradually warming back up to near to slightly above normal levels.

Another weather system will move across the Desert Southwest by the middle of next week, delivering another cooldown as well as increased breeziness.