Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:25 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual cooldown along with more winds coming to the area

KYMA

Following a weekend of triple-digit conditions, the Desert Southwest is in for a big cooldown along with more breezy days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will gradually cool through the week reaching a below normal category by Thursday in response to a strong low pressure system meandering along the California coast. With the approach of this system, breezy conditions are likely most days with the strongest winds this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should moderate back closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend. Despite the introduction of this low pressure system, a continuation of dry weather should be expected.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content