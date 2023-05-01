FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual cooldown along with more winds coming to the area
Following a weekend of triple-digit conditions, the Desert Southwest is in for a big cooldown along with more breezy days
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will gradually cool through the week reaching a below normal category by Thursday in response to a strong low pressure system meandering along the California coast. With the approach of this system, breezy conditions are likely most days with the strongest winds this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should moderate back closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend. Despite the introduction of this low pressure system, a continuation of dry weather should be expected.