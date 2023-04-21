FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps expected to dominate the weekend in the Desert Southwest

As more winds are expected to make their way through, higher temps are expected to heat things up over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will steadily warm through the weekend with most lower desert communities reaching the lower to middle 90s starting Saturday.

A fast moving weather system is expected to pass near the Four Corners area early next week resulting in slightly cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, but with no precipitation expected.