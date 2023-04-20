Skip to Content
today at 3:12 PM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty more winds along with more heat coming to the Desert Southwest

Luis Lopez

As things heat up closer towards the weekend, a lot more wind is expected to make its way through

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will steadily warm heading through the weekend with most lower desert communities reaching the lower to middle 90s.

A fast moving weather system will pass near the four corners during the middle of next week resulting in slightly cooler conditions, although still with no precipitation expected.

Luis Lopez

