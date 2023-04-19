FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions expected to remain as windy and warm days continue

As conditions remain breezy in the Desert Southwest, warm and dry days are expected to stay throughout the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil weather conditions will cover the region for the remainder of this week into early next week as weather systems remain north of the area.

Temperatures will gradually warm into a slightly above normal range with lower elevation highs reaching the middle 90s over the weekend.