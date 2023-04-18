FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds coming as temperatures stay warm for the area

As heavy winds continue to hit the Desert Southwest, warmer temperatures will still be in the area for the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A series of weather disturbances moving north of the area will result in near normal temperatures and locally breezy conditions through the middle of the week.

However, no precipitation is expected across the region.

Into the weekend, weak high pressure will build back into the Southwest allowing temperatures to warm back into slightly above normal levels.