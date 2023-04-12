Skip to Content
today at 3:09 PM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps will persist as winds remain on and off

Despite a cooling trend going on over the next few days, conditions will still remain warm overall for the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scattered to broken cloud decks and slightly cooler temperatures have settled into the region early this afternoon.

This cooling trend will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures dropping below normal.

A warming trend is in store for the weekend and into early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

