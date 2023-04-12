FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps will persist as winds remain on and off
Despite a cooling trend going on over the next few days, conditions will still remain warm overall for the next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scattered to broken cloud decks and slightly cooler temperatures have settled into the region early this afternoon.
This cooling trend will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures dropping below normal.
A warming trend is in store for the weekend and into early next week.