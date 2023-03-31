FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even stronger winds on the way after warm weekend in the Desert Southwest

Winds could soon be approaching nearly 50 miles per hour in the Imperial Valley by early next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend reaching near to slightly above normal levels over the weekend.

Another storm system moving through intermountain West will result in a period of gusty winds Monday followed by a return to cooler conditions during the middle of next week.

A warming trend will follow through the end of the week though temperatures will likely remain several degrees below normal.