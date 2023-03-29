FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and more winds coming to the Desert Southwest

Temps in the mid 80's are still on the way for the area along with a continued expectation of stronger winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another low pressure system is approaching the Southwest.

Gusty winds are expected across the region through tomorrow, strongest in sections of Southeast California where a wind advisory is in effect through tonight.

Spotty rain showers are also expected to develop on Thursday.

Rainfall totals will be light, and not all areas will see rain.

There is very small chance for lightning.

Much cooler air will quickly filter across the area Thursday.

Then, a quick warming trend takes hold through the weekend with many desert locations forecast to reach the low to mid 80s.