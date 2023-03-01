FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and warmer days coming but winds likely to stick around

As rain chances die down in the Desert Southwest, a warmer weekend is on the way, but winds are also likely to stick around

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent weather system will affect the region through early Thursday, delivering strong winds, possible blowing dust, lower desert showers and embedded isolated thunderstorms, and higher terrain snow.

More tranquil weather will then return and prevail through at least early next week.

A gradual warming trend is expected by the upcoming weekend, which will push temperatures back to near normal by the latter half of the weekend through early next week.