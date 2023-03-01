Skip to Content
Weather
By
March 1, 2023 9:21 PM
Published 9:53 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and warmer days coming but winds likely to stick around

KYMA

As rain chances die down in the Desert Southwest, a warmer weekend is on the way, but winds are also likely to stick around

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent weather system will affect the region through early Thursday, delivering strong winds, possible blowing dust, lower desert showers and embedded isolated thunderstorms, and higher terrain snow.

More tranquil weather will then return and prevail through at least early next week.

A gradual warming trend is expected by the upcoming weekend, which will push temperatures back to near normal by the latter half of the weekend through early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content