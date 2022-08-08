FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storm activity to begin the week

Flash flood warnings in play for both Imperial and Yuma Counties as storms go into the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The main storm chances for today will begin in the eastern Arizona high terrain and parts of the western deserts this afternoon before possibly spreading into the lower deserts and Phoenix this evening and tonight.

Storm chances will increase noticeably tomorrow and then remain elevated through next weekend and into early next week due to abundant moisture and an active Monsoon pattern in place.

Occasionally heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, gusty winds and localized blowing dust remain likely through early next week.

High temperatures will also remain slightly below to near normal through early next week.