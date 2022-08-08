Skip to Content
Weather
By
August 8, 2022 10:46 PM
Published 10:50 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storm activity to begin the week

Flash flood warnings in play for both Imperial and Yuma Counties as storms go into the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The main storm chances for today will begin in the eastern Arizona high terrain and parts of the western deserts this afternoon before possibly spreading into the lower deserts and Phoenix this evening and tonight.

Storm chances will increase noticeably tomorrow and then remain elevated through next weekend and into early next week due to abundant moisture and an active Monsoon pattern in place.

Occasionally heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, gusty winds and localized blowing dust remain likely through early next week.

High temperatures will also remain slightly below to near normal through early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content