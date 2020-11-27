Black Friday Forecast: Coolest day of the week

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A weather system will move through the area Friday resulting in some locally gusty winds in southwest Arizona and southeast California, light precipitation north and east of Phoenix this morning, and a short period of cooler temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high pressure will build back into the area over the weekend resulting in a modest warming trend, and continuation of dry conditions into the middle of next week.

An Airborne Coarse Particle High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Yuma County for Thursday and Friday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local coarse particle concentrations that pose a health risk.

Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma.

A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.